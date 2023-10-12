Hello everyone!

No changes to the forecast, this afternoon is proving to be quite windy with southwest flow of 20 to 40 mph, along with higher gusts. Temperatures should stay mild with numbers in the 70’s and low 80’s. Tomorrow looks to continue to be very windy with cool north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and temperatures hovering in the upper 50’s and 60’s. No rain or snow is expected, but the wildfire danger could be pronounced. Please be very aware of wildfire concerns! The weather will finally settle down for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s for Saturday, and the 70’s on Sunday.

By the way, just a reminder – the annular solar eclipse occurs on Saturday between the hours of 10:17 am to 1:17 pm. For Amarillo and the surrounding area, the eclipse should be spectacular with nearly 85% of the sun being covered by the moon at 11:43 am. Remember not to look directly at the sun unless you have special eyewear on.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris