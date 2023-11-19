Good Sunday everyone,

Hope you had the opportunity to savor the gorgeous weather this weekend as the work week will start out very windy and cool. Tonight, a cold front will sweep through, lowering our high temperatures in the 50’s until Tuesday. Unfortunately, strong winds will also tag along, with sustained winds upwards of 30 mph with intermittent gusts as high as 50 mph, especially for the northwestern viewing area on Monday. Thankfully though, an upper level ridge will trail behind the disturbance, helping to warm us up and best of all weaken the winds substantially after Tuesday! Fortunately, we will see this warming trend just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday in which I’m forecasting mostly clear skies with highs in the 60’s along with a slight southwesterly breeze. On Thanksgiving night into early Friday another cold front will move through, dropping our temperatures much more severely than the first front, in the 40’s with the possibility of highs in the 30’s for next weekend.

Forecaster Landry Judd