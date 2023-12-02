Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a partly cloudy sky with lows around the freezing mark of 32. As the day progresses forward, a mix of clouds and sunshine will be expected with increasing westerly winds of 20 to 40 mph. The windy weather will keep a chill in the air, even though temperatures moderate into the 50’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 54. Tomorrow looks to be pleasant with light winds and a blend of upper 50’s and low 60’s. Even warmer weather could be with us as we move into Monday with highs in the 60’s to near 70!

As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris