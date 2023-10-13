Hi everyone!

This afternoon will continue to be windy with cool north winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures hovering in the upper 50’s and 60’s. No rain or snow is expected, but the wildfire danger will continue. Please be very aware of all wildfire concerns! The weather will finally settle down for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s for Saturday, and the 70’s on Sunday.

By the way, just a reminder – the annular solar eclipse occurs tomorrow between the hours of 10:17 am to 1:17 pm. For Amarillo and the surrounding area, the eclipse should be spectacular with nearly 85% of the sun being covered by the moon at 11:43 am. Remember not to look directly at the sun unless you have special eyewear on.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris