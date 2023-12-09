Good Saturday morning, everyone!

North winds are increasing upwards of 20 to 40 mph this morning as a cold front plows south through the region. Temperatures will start out in the 20’s and low 30’s, only to moderate into the upper 30’s and 40’s for this afternoon. Windchill’s, however, will make the air feel much colder. Also, As of this writing, pockets of flurries or light snow could fall along the I-40 corridor from Amarillo and points west. Only minor amounts are expected at this time. Of course, always drive very cautiously in wintry weather, and slow way down!

Tomorrow will start out clear and cold with lows around 20 but should moderate back into the sunny 50’s during the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the 50’s and 60’s, while our next chance of rain and snow could occur by Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Have a safe and warm weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris