Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits. Brutal temps as wind chill values are well below zero. That will continue to be the case for the rest of the day. A wind chill advisory still in place until 6 p.m. this evening. Layer up and if you can stay indoors. Slippery road conditions and low visibility will also continue this morning as ongoing snow will track to the NE. If you must travel still give yourself plenty of time to make it safe to your destination. Snow expected to move out of the area by this afternoon.

Temps will remain below seasonal through the weekend. Sunshine return by tomorrow with light winds. However, breezy conditions once again for Saturday. Temps looks to rebound as we start the next workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas