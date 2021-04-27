Stormy weather and cooler conditions

Today could be a different story from yesterday’s summertime heat, as upper-level energy slowly moves this way from the west. Low-level moisture will stream in from the Gulf, setting the stage for severe thunderstorms. Depending on which model run verifies, a dry line could set up from north to south across our east-central counties. East of this boundary, isolated storms could develop – moving east into Western Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy rain would be the main hazards. However, a possible tornado threat could also exist. Please stay weather aware if storms are in your vicinity!

Additional showers and thunderstorms might be possible by tonight and tomorrow – lasting into Thursday morning. While probably not as severe, these storms could still have pockets of hail, downburst winds, and heavy rainfall. The weather should settle down for Friday, and our first weekend of May.

Temperature-wise, today will see highs in the 70’s and 80’s, while tomorrow and Thursday could be cooler with a mix of 60’s and low 70’s. The 80’s look to return for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Lastly, where is doesn’t rain, a wildfire threat will exist. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns! Also, if the aforementioned dry line moves into Western Oklahoma too quick today – the severe weather threat will be just east of the Panhandles. In the end, please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris