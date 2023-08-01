Good morning, folks!

We are starting the morning with temps in the 80s and 70s across the High Plains. High pressure continues to be parked across southern parts of the country for this workweek. Currently looking at that high pressure stretching across the Four Corners and into Texas. A present ridge pattern is keeping us dry for us here in the Texas Panhandle. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 95 to 107 degrees. Scorching temps will be in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday. By the end of the work week, we are tracking a few disturbances that may enter the Lone Star state meaning cooler temps in the forecast but also some rain potential in the region. The Climate Prediction Center has both the 6–10-day outlook and 8–14-day precipitation outlook running above normal. More details as we get closer into next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas