Weekend weather outlook – Stormy weather

Good Saturday morning everyone,

This afternoon will be humid and warm with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 80’s, with an expected high of 85 in Amarillo. Also, scattered thunderstorms look to breakout across our central and eastern counties this evening. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe. Hail, high winds, and heavy rain will be the main hazards. All activity should exit to our east late tonight.

Tomorrow and Monday will be similar days with partly sunny skies, humid conditions, and afternoon highs in the upper 70’s and 80’s. Thunderstorms will develop during the evening hours on both days, with some becoming severe. Once more, large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns. The tornado threat will be low, but not completely absent. Please stay weather aware and be ready to seek shelter on a moment’s notice if a storm is near your location.

Tuesday look to continue unstable and stormy with temperatures primarily in the 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris