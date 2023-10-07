Good Saturday morning, everyone!

The weather is chilly, as we start this weekend! We are waking up to the upper 30’s and low 40’s around daybreak. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into a range of upper 60’s to mid 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 72. The low to mid 80’s look commonplace for tomorrow, while the mid to upper 80’s look to return for Monday through Midweek.

As of this writing, no additional showers or storms are expected through most of next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris