Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to an overcast sky with possibly some rain showers around the area. Temperatures will stay humid and cool, running in the 50’s and 60’s. As the morning unfolds, a mostly sunny sky will return with the low 70’s by midday. This afternoon promises to be sunny and pleasant with light northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 77. Tomorrow will be sunny and nice with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs back in the low to mid 80’s. The upper 80’s return on Monday, while a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s may be in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding additional rain prospects – isolated thunderstorms might return on Tuesday evening.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris