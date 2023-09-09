Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 60’s and low 70’s. As today unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light northeast winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 90. Tomorrow will see the same range of temperatures, while much of this upcoming week may stay in the lovely 70’s and low 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for this evening, late tonight, and for tomorrow night. Additional showers and thunderstorms look probable on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. As of this writing, severe weather should be minimal. But as always, stay weather aware if a storm is near your location. Sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris