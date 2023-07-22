Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a mostly clear sky with pleasant lows in the humid 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 90. Tomorrow will see highs in the 90’s, while the blistering hot low 100’s look to return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Regarding weekend rain chances, a slight chance of non-severe thunderstorms will be possible later today and tonight from Amarillo, and points west. Any storm that fires could produce pockets of small hail, sudden downburst winds, and heavy rain. Please stay Weather Aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location. No thunderstorms are expected on Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris