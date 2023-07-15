Good Saturday morning, everyone!

The hot weather as of late will take a break for this weekend with a weak cool front laying stationary just south of the Panhandles. Instead of the 90’s and 100’s, temperatures for this afternoon will hover in the 80’s, while tomorrow should top out close to 90. Unfortunately, the upper 90’s and low 100’s could return for Monday through Wednesday.

Regarding rainfall, additional activity will be possible for this afternoon and tonight with strong to severe thunderstorms likely. Some of the cells that fire will produce hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Infact, flooding could become an issue for some locations later tonight into early tomorrow morning. Needless to say, stay weather aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your vicinity.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris