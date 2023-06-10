Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with light northerly winds in Amarillo. Temperatures will be slightly cool, starting out in the 50’s and low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 70’s to mid 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 82. Also, a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Stay weather aware and seek shelter if a storm in near your location. The chances of rain will be less than 20 percent. Tomorrow and Monday will be partly sunny and nice with highs in the 80’s, while Tuesday and Wednesday could jump into a range of upper 80’s and low 90’s. Additional thunderstorms are not expected through midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris