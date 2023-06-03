Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to cloudy, humid, and damp weather. Lows will be in the cool 50’s around sunrise. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with humid southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, hovering in the pleasant 70’s during the afternoon. Tomorrow and Monday should follow suit, with partly sunny skies, high humidity, and temps in the 70’s. Regarding rain chances, a few showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible for late tonight, and again off and on throughout tomorrow and Monday. As of this writing, severe weather is not expected, but stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location – lightning is always a concern. Other threats that the storms might possess will be sudden downburst winds, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours. Stay alert to any flooding, and prepare to take action should warnings be issued, and never cross flooded roadways.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris