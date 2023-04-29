Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to very chilly weather with morning lows around the freezing mark of 32. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into a range of upper 60’s to mid 70’s this afternoon. Tomorrow should be a beautiful day with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80. The 70’s and low 80’s will continue for Monday (May 1), followed by the low 70’s on Tuesday. The mid to upper 70’s look to return for the remainder of the week. Also, no rain is expected over the weekend, but could return in the way of isolated to scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris