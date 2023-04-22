Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are starting out on a chilly note with lows in the 30’s. As the day progresses on, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with brisk northerly winds of 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, hovering in the chilly 40’s and low 50’s for this afternoon. Also, passing rain showers might occur later night – lasting through midday tomorrow. In fact, the overall weather scenario for tomorrow won’t be any better than today with chilly temperatures around 50, and humid cool southeast winds. Monday should reach the low 60’s while Tuesday could see highs around 70. And, once again, a chance for widely scattered thundershowers could be present on both days.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone, and bring on the rain! We need it desperately!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris