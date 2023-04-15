Hello everyone!

Much cooler weather is in store for today with brisk north winds of 15 to 35 mph, and temperatures holding steady in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Also, a slight chance for sprinkles or light rain will be possible across our central and northern counties this afternoon. As tomorrow rolls around, a clear sky will return before dawn with morning lows tumbling down to the freezing mark for some locations. Amarillo might briefly touch 32. As tomorrow unfolds, plenty of sunshine will be seen with light and variable winds, and temperatures rebounding into the 70’s during the afternoon. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will continue this trend with a return to the 80’s.

Unfortunately, no rain is expected for Amarillo anytime soon.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris