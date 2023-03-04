Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today is starting out cold with lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into the 50’s and 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out near 62. Tomorrow and Monday could warm well into the 70’s, with little to no chances of precipitation. Therefore, the wildfire threat will be present, as winds increase out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Cooler weather looks to make a return by midweek with the possibility of rain and snow showers, and temperatures hovering only in the 40’s. We’ll see! Only time will tell.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris