Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today will start out chilly with morning lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, increasing clouds will be seen with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the upper 50’s and 60’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 62. As the evening rolls around, a chance for scattered rain showers will be seen across our central and southern counties. The probability for precipitation is 30 percent. Tomorrow will be a bit of challenge for witnessing rain, but our eastern counties may actually see scattered thunderstorms. If the storms hang around long enough, before moving into Western Oklahoma, they could pulse strong to severe. Hail, high winds, and heavy downpours would be the main concerns. The tornado threat will be quite low, but not completely absent. Stay weather aware if a thunderstorm is near your location. Where it doesn’t rain, the wildfire threat will return. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Regarding temperatures on Sunday, the weather looks to warm back into the windy 60’s and 70’s, followed by dry and breezy weather for Monday with a mix of 60’s and low 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris