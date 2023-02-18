Good Saturday morning, everyone!

This morning is starting out partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid 20’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s. Amarillo should end up near 64. Tomorrow and Monday will continue to be windy and mild with highs ranging from the upper 60’s to mid 70’s. Amarillo looks to see highs near 71 for both days. As far as precipitation is concerned, we might see a slight chance of rain by midweek. In the meantime, however, wildfire threats could return. Please be mindful of wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris