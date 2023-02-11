Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today will start out frozen with lows in the teens and low 20’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected, with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 62. Tomorrow could see highs in the mid to upper 60’s, while Monday looks to cool back into the 40’s and 50’s with a chance of rain. A few snowflakes could mix in from time to time. The showers may continue into early Tuesday morning, before sunshine returns during the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds will help numbers warm back into the 50’s and 60’s. All in all, Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), should be a pleasant day.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris