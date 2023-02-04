Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today will start out breezy and cold with morning lows in the 20’s and 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky will be seen with west to north winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s, if not a few low 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 67. Tomorrow looks nice with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 70! Monday will be about the same, followed by blustery and much cooler weather on Tuesday. Tuesday will see numbers in the 40’s. Also, a rain/snow mix looks possible for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris