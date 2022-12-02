Good Saturday morning, everyone!

The weather is starting out on a cold note with north winds of 5 to 15 mph, and lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected with north winds continuing. As a result, this afternoon will be a completely different story from yesterday with numbers hovering in the 40’s and low 50’s behind a cold front. The atmosphere will be saturating with moisture, allowing for rain showers to develop this evening, and lasting into the overnight hours of tonight and tomorrow morning. The amounts should be light, and no snow is expected at this time. As tomorrow unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light and variable winds. Temperatures will respond, warming back into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s. Monday and Tuesday could trade off between the 60’s and low 70’s, while cooler weather returns by midweek with possible showers on Thursday and Friday.

Have a safe, warm, and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris