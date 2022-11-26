Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today is starting out cloudy, chilly, and damp with areas of rain showers across our central and southeastern counties. Our southwest counties may be seeing a rain/snow mix. Drive very cautiously if you encounter wintry weather while traveling. As the day unfolds, additional showers will be possible, as an upper-level low pinwheels northeast, close to the Texas Panhandle. By late afternoon the low should be in Oklahoma, allowing for a clearing sky from west to east across our area. Temperatures for this afternoon will range from the 30’s in our southwest counties, where we could see additional snow showers, to the low 50’s in our northern counties, where we will actually see some sunshine. Amarillo will be on the cusp with clouds, sunshine, and possible rain showers, and highs around 43. Tomorrow should be sunny and warmer with numbers back in the low 50’s. The 60’s could be seen on Monday, followed by possible snow showers Tuesday night.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris