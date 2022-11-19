Hi everyone,

Today will start very frigid with morning lows in the upper single digits and teens. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with north winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, slowly warming into the 40’s this afternoon. Amarillo will top out near 46. Tomorrow should reach into the 50’s, while Monday could touch the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tuesday and Wednesday will follow suit with the 60’s, while Thursday, Thanksgiving Day could hold steady in the 50’s to near 60. As of this writing, no additional rain or snow is expected over the holiday week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris