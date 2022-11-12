Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today is starting out clear and cold with morning lows in the upper teens and low 20’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating into the 50’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 55. Tomorrow will follow suit with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs close to 60. By Monday, however, much colder weather returns with a possible rain/snow mix. Additional snow showers might occur on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Regarding temperatures, Monday and Tuesday should see highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s, while Wednesday could stay subfreezing all day.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris