Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to freezing weather across the area with lows in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 67. Tomorrow looks like it will follow suit with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s, while Monday through Wednesday should warm into the 70’s, area wide. The one caveat is that we may see some rain showers on Tuesday, Election Day. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris