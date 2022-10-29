Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today is starting out clear and cold with morning lows close to the freezing mark of 32. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light northerly winds of 2 to 10 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 64. Tomorrow will follow suit with light winds, sunshine, and highs in the 60’s, while Monday (Halloween), could see a mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s. Not scary at all! Tuesday, November 1, looks to continue the nice weather with highs around 72.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris