Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a clear sky with lows in the 40’s and low 50’s around daybreak. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s, and even a few low 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 85. Tomorrow will follow suit with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. The big negative, however, will be very strong winds out of the southwest blowing between 25 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 55 to 60 mph. Needless to say, this is a dangerous wind and could lead to poor visibility due to blowing dust, and increased wildfire concerns.

By Monday and Tuesday, cooler weather returns with the possibility of passing rain showers for Monday, and a rain/snow mix for Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris