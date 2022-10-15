Good Saturday morning!

Today is starting out mostly clear and cool with lows around 50. As the day unfolds, a partly to mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 85. This evening will continue mild, but tomorrow looks to turn cloudy, blustery, and much cooler with numbers only in the 50’s and low 60’s. Along with the cloud cover will be a 70% chance of rain showers with embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of rogue lightning strikes, and possible downpours. Rain chances look to continue through midday Monday, before winding down during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue on the very cool side with a range of 50’s and low 60’s. Warmer and drier weather looks to return by midweek with highs in the 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris