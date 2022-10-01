Hi everyone, and welcome to October!

This morning we are starting out mostly clear with temperatures running in the 50’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 86. Sunday looks to be in the low to mid 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could tradeoff between the 70’s and low 80’s.

Regarding rainfall, Tuesday night into Wednesday might see a slightly better chance of widely scattered thundershowers.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris