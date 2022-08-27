Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to passing showers and embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures are pleasant, running in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. As today unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with south – southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 87. The 80’s and low 90’s look to be commonplace tomorrow and Monday. The cooler low to mid 80’s are expected to return from Tuesday forward through Thursday, the first day of September.

Circling back to potential rainfall, additional hit or miss storms will be possible later today, and for Sunday and Monday. Other than isolated activity, severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time, but be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris