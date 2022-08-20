Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to a mostly cloudy sky with humid conditions, and morning lows in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, an overcast sky is expected with moisture laden southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Tropical moisture from the upper-level low that came ashore around Corpus Christi earlier this week is crossing over the area, increasing our chances of rain. In fact, with a cool front in place, along with minor instability aloft, it could pour down rain later today, tonight, and tomorrow. Severe weather should be limited to possible areal and urban flooding across the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. As of this writing, our central and southern counties have the best opportunity for slow soaking showers. Temperature – wise, as you can imagine, today and tomorrow will be cool under the clouds with highs only in the 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s.

As Monday rolls around, the tropical moisture will be less plentiful, and more sunshine will be seen. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the muggy low to mid 80’s. A general warming trend is expected from Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 80’s.

Have a great weekend everyone, and enjoy the rainy, cool weather!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris