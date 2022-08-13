Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today will start out clear and comfortable with lows in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating into the 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 95. Tomorrow will see the 90’s and low 100’s, with highs locally near 97. This summertime heat looks to continue through Tuesday, before another cool front arrives from the north. Wednesday should fall back into the 80’s, while Thursday may very stay in the 70’s and low 80’s. Also, rain chances could increase markedly by midweek. We’ll see, and only time will tell!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris