Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to mild weather with lows in the 60’s and low 70’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with breezy southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond heating back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top close to 98. Tomorrow will see highs near 98, while the ‘less hot’ upper 80’s and low 90’s look possible on Monday and Tuesday. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for both days. Severe weather is not expected, but stay alert to sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone and try to stay cool!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris