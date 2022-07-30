Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning!

Today may be starting out overcast with pockets of rain. Temperatures will be in the 60’s for most locations. As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with humid easterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, hovering in the 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out near 90. Tomorrow could heat back into the mid 90’s, while Monday (August 1), may see highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

Circling back to ‘pockets of rain.’ This afternoon, tonight, and early tomorrow could see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, per se, but stay aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The slow movement of storms, and training over the same area, may lead to pockets of localized flooding. Stay weather aware if a thunderstorm is near your location!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris