Good Saturday morning, everyone

We are starting out under a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with dry southwest winds of 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring into the 90’s and 100’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 100. Tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday will be just as hot with a range of temperatures from 97 to 105. Needless to say, if you plan on being out during the peak heating hours of the day, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Regarding rain chances, as of this writing, little to no prospects for precipitation are expected over the weekend. However, if a storm does pop up near your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris