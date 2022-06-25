Good Saturday morning, everyone,

Today’s temperatures are going to be a bit of a headache with a cold front moving south through the area. North of the front, highs could hover in the 70’s and low 80’s, while south of the boundary, numbers could range from the upper 80’s to the low 100’s. As of this writing, I have Amarillo with a high around 92. The cold front looks to be south of the Panhandles by tomorrow, keeping all of our temperatures below 90 during the day. In fact, many locations could hold steady in the 70’s and low 80’s during the afternoon. The low to mid 80’s look to be commonplace for Monday and Tuesday, followed by a return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s by midweek.

Regarding precipitation – additional showers and thunderstorms are likely for today and tomorrow, and for early next week. Our west and northwest counties will have the best opportunity of seeing rain, while for Amarillo, about 40 percent.

Lastly, please remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and try to avoid being outside during the peak heating hours of the day. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris