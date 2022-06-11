Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Under a mostly clear sky, low temperatures are starting out in the mild 60’s and low 70’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with hot southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to climb to record highs this afternoon with a range from the upper 90’s to around 107! Amarillo should top out at a record high of 104. Tomorrow and Monday will continue blistering hot with highs of 105 and 102 respectively. Tuesday may still see 100, followed by less heat on Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding rainfall – with daytime heat around 100 or slightly hotter through Monday, isolated thunderstorms might develop each evening across the Panhandles. Any storm that forms could pulse strong with lightning, sudden downburst winds, brief rainfall, and pockets of small hail. Unfortunately though, the storms will be few and far between, and most locations will not see rain.

Have a safe, cool, and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris