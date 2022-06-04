Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are starting out humid and mild with morning lows around 60. As the day unfolds, any clouds from this morning should burn off for this afternoon. Southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help temperatures climb into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Tomorrow and Monday look to follow suit with a partly sunny sky, humidity, and highs around 90.

Regarding rainfall, a stray thunderstorm or two will be possible for later today. Tomorrow and Monday should be dry, but storms could slowly return on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris