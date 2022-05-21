Good Saturday morning!

Today promises to be a breezy and much cooler day. A mostly cloudy sky and easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, should hold temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s for this afternoon. Amarillo might top out around 70. But we’re not finished, tomorrow and Monday could struggle to reach the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Also, there is a slight chance for drizzle or light rain on Sunday night. Rain chances could actually increase for Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, and then back to light showers on Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon should reach back into the 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend and enjoy the cooler weather!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris