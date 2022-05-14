Good Saturday morning.

Today will start out clear and pleasant with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating into the upper 80’s and low 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 92. Also, a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms will be possible in our eastern counties during the evening hours. If the storms fire, pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain can be expected. For Amarillo and points west – the wildfire threat will remain high. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Sunday will follow suit with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s, while Monday and Tuesday could top out in the hot mid to upper 90’s. Also, isolated thunderstorms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris