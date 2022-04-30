Good Saturday morning!

Today will start out with lows in the cool 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with north winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to hover in the comfortable 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 75. No rain is expected, but could return for tomorrow, May 1. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible with some marginally severe weather. Pockets of hail, high winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be the main hazards. Temperatures will continue in the 70’s and low 80’s. The 80’s should continue on Monday and Tuesday, followed by return to the 70’s for Wednesday, with additional thunderstorms.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris