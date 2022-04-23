Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Today may start out with a narrow line of thunderstorms moving through at or before daybreak. Severe weather is not expected, but watch out for sudden gusty downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and brief downpours. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky should return, with gusty southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Also, a wildfire threat could return. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Breezy and much cooler weather will be instore for tomorrow with north winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures hovering in the 60’s. Jackets and sweaters will come in handy. Monday looks to continue in the unseasonably cool 60’s, followed by a return to the 70’s for Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris