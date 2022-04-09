Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Low temperatures are starting out in the 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected, with increasing dry southwest winds of 15 to 35 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring into the 80’s for this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 86. While you are enjoying the warmth, please remember the extreme wildfire threat. Stay alert to all wildfire concerns! Tomorrow will continue the warming trend with sunshine, breezy parched southwest winds, and temperatures rebounding into the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. The low to mid 80’s look to continue for Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, no rain is expected through at least midweek!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris