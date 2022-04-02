Good Saturday morning!

Today is starting out chilly with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 75. Tomorrow will continue to warm with a mix of 70’s and low 80’s. The only negative will be a breezy wind – possibly increasing the wildfire threat. At the same time, however, a couple of thunderstorms could develop across our eastern counties during the evening hours.

Monday should see damp and briefly cooler conditions with afternoon numbers in the 50’s and low 60’s, while Tuesday could top out close to 80. Wednesday and Thursday may fall back into the 60’s, followed by the 70’s for Friday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris