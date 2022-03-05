Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out breezy and cool with morning lows in the 40’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing westerly winds of 15 to 35 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 60’s and 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 72. The big negative to today’s weather will be very dry gusty conditions. As a result, the wildfire threat will be very high. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Much cool weather arrives for tomorrow and Monday, as a Canadian cold front moves south through the region. Upon arrival tomorrow, a chance for rain showers looks possible across our eastern counties, while late tomorrow night – lasting through early Monday morning, a chance of flurries or light snow could be possible across our northern counties. Even Amarillo has a slight chance of snow early Monday. As of this writing, little to no accumulations are expected. Regarding temperatures, tomorrow will see highs in the 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s, while Monday looks hard-pressed to get out of the 30’s and 40’s. A slow warming trend commences on Tuesday with highs back in the low 50’s, followed by the 60’s for Wednesday and Thursday. Colder weather looks to return late next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris