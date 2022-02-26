Good Saturday morning, everyone.

Today will start out frozen with morning lows back in the teens. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow looks to be a much warmer and pleasant day with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. But we don’t stop there, the upper 60’s and low 70’s could return on Monday, for our last day of February. Tuesday, March 1, will follow suit with highs around 70. Unfortunately, no precipitation is in the forecast through most of this upcoming week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris